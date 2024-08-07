Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 480,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (13)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search