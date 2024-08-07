2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 480,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

