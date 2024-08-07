Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,097 oz) 3,0169 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3204 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 480,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1118 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

