Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (16)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2076 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search