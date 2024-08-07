10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

