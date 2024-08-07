Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2076 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 13, 2012
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1814 C.H.H. at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
