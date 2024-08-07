Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1813 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1813 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
