Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1813 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1813 C.H.H. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 10 Thaler 1813 C.H.H. - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1813 with mark C.H.H.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1813 C.H.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

