Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1818 C (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search