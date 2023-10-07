Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1818 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1818 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1818 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III Coins of Hanover in 1818 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search