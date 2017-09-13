1 Pfennig 1818 C. Gold (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. Gold. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

