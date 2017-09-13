Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1818 C. Gold (Hanover, George III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1818 C Gold - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1818 C Gold - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,46 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. Gold. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
2593 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

