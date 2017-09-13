Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1818 C. Gold (Hanover, George III)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,46 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. Gold. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
2593 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search