Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1814 H. Gold (Hanover, George III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1814 H Gold - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1814 H Gold - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 20,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark H. Gold. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4839 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1863 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1570 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

