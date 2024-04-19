Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1814 H. Gold (Hanover, George III)
Variety: Gold
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark H. Gold. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4839 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1863 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1570 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
