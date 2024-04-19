1 Pfennig 1814 H. Gold (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark H. Gold. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4839 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)