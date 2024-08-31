Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1818 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1818 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1818 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 340. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 C at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

