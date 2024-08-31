Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1818 C (Hanover, George III)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 340. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
