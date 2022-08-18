Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1814 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1814 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

