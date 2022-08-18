Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1814 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search