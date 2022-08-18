1 Pfennig 1814 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (7)