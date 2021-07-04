Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1814 H (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 98. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
