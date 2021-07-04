Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1814 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1814 H - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1814 H - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 98. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1814 H at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

