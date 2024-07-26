Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1851 B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Variety: "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1851 with mark B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (12)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (13)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (31)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (15)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (18)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search