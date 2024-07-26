Thaler 1851 B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1851 with mark B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (46) XF (63) VF (82) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (12)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CoinsNB (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (2)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (7)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (13)

Kroha (2)

Künker (31)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (15)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (18)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (13)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)