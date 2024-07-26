Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1851 B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Variety: "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES"

Obverse Thaler 1851 B "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1851 B "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1851 with mark B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
