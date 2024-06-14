Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1850 B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Variety: "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES"
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1850 with mark B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4967 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
