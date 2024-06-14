Thaler 1850 B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1850 with mark B. "BERGSEGEN-DES HARZES". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4967 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (17) XF (48) VF (62) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

