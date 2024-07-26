Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851". "HARZ-SEGEN" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark B. "HARZ-SEGEN". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4414 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (36) VF (48) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (6)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (12)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)

Nomisma (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (10)

WAG (13)

Westfälische (1)