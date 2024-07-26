Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851". "HARZ-SEGEN" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Variety: "HARZ-SEGEN"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark B. "HARZ-SEGEN". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4414 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (12)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- WAG (13)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
