Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851". "HARZ-SEGEN" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Variety: "HARZ-SEGEN"

Obverse Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" "HARZ-SEGEN" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" "HARZ-SEGEN" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark B. "HARZ-SEGEN". This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4414 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

