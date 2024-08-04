Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (18)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (28)
  • Leu (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1849 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search