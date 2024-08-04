Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (44) XF (61) VF (37) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)

