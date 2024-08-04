Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1849 B "Type 1848-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3232 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 70,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
