Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1848 B "Type 1848-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1848 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (30)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (19)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search