Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1848 B "Type 1848-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1848 B "Type 1848-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1848 B "Type 1848-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1848 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

