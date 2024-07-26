Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1849 A "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1849 A "Type 1841-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1849 A "Type 1841-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 11, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 6, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1849 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

