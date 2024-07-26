Thaler 1849 A "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

