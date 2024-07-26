Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1849 A "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1849 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3143 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search