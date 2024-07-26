Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1848 A "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
