Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1848 A "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1848 A "Type 1841-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1848 A "Type 1841-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

