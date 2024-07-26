Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1847 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
