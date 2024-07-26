Thaler 1847 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

