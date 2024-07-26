Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1846 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

