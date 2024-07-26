Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1846 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (1)