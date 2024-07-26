Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1846 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.
