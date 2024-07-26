Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1846 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1846 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

