Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
