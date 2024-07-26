Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 113 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Aurea - May 25, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

