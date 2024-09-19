Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
