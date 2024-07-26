Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1844 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
