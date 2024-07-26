Thaler 1844 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition AU (8) XF (8) VF (8) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)