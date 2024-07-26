Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1842 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1842 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Coins of History - March 10, 2019
Seller Coins of History
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1842 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1842 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search