Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1842 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
