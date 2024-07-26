Thaler 1842 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1842 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (20) VF (16) No grade (4)

Seller All companies

Aurea (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins of History (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Grün (3)

HERVERA (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rauch (2)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (4)