Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1841 S "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
