Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1841 S "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1841 S "Type 1841-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1841 S "Type 1841-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hanover Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1841 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search