Thaler 1841 S "Type 1841-1849" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

