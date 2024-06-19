Thaler 1841 A "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

