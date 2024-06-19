Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1841 A "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2041 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
