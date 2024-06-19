Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1841 A "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1841 A "Type 1840-1841" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1841 A "Type 1840-1841" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2041 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

