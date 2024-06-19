Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1840 S "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1840 S "Type 1840-1841" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1840 S "Type 1840-1841" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1772 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Nomisma - April 16, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1840 S at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

