Thaler 1840 S "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

