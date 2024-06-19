Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1840 S "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1772 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
