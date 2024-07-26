Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1840 A "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1840 A "Type 1840-1841" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1840 A "Type 1840-1841" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 440 DKK
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1840 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search