Thaler 1840 A "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

