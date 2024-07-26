Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1840 A "Type 1840-1841" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2456 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
- Aurea (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 440 DKK
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search