Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1840 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 21,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16205 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
24200 $
Price in auction currency 22500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
