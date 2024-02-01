Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1840 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 21,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16205 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
24200 $
Price in auction currency 22500 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 10, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1840 A at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

