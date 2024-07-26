Thaler 1840 A "Type 1838-1840" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place August 27, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (26) XF (17) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)