Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1840 A "Type 1838-1840" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place August 27, 2013.
