Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1838 A "Type 1838-1840" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (22)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
