Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1838 A "Type 1838-1840" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1838 A "Type 1838-1840" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1838 A "Type 1838-1840" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 87 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1838 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search