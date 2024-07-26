Thaler 1838 A "Type 1838-1840" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31545 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (44) XF (41) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (4) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)

