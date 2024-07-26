Thaler 1838 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (43) XF (39) VF (24) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

