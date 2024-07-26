Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1838 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 16,821 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
- Diameter 33,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (27)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search