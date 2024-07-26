Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1838 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1838 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 16,821 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7033 g
  • Diameter 33,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1838 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1838 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

