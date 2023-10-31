6 Pfennig 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)