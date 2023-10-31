Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 6 Pfennig 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 B at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 B at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 B at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 B at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

