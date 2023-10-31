Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- BAC (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
