Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1850 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 6 Pfennig 1850 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

