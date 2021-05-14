Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Künker (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
