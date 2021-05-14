6 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)