Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
