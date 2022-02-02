6 Pfennig 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)