Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1847 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 6 Pfennig 1847 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (2)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1847 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 6 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search