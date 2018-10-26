Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1846-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1846-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 6 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1846-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1846 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

