Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1843-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
