6 Pfennig 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (1)