Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1844 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 6 Pfennig 1844 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 B at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1844 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 6 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
