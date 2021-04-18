Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search