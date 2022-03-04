6 Pfennig 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1843 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)