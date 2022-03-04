Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1843 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
