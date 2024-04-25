4 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (2) No grade (1)