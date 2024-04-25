Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 18, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
