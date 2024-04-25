Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1842 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1842 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 18, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

