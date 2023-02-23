4 Pfennig 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5)