Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1841 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1841 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 S at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

