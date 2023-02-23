Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
