4 Pfennig 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6)