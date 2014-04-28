Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1840 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1840 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 S at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

