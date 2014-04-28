Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
