4 Pfennig 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (9) No grade (1)