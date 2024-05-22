Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1838 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 4 Pfennig 1838 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

