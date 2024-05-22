Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2027 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
