Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1838 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
