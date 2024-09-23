Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1838 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
