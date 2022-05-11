Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

