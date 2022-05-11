Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
