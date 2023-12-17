1/6 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2040 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

