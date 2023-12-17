Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2040 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 11, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

