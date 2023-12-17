Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2040 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search