Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
