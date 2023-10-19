Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1844 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1844 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

