Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search