Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 S at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 S at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1841 S at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

