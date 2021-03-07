Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1845 B "Type 1845-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1845 B "Type 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1845 B "Type 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

