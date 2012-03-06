1/24 Thaler 1845 A "Type 1838-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4396 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)