Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1845 A "Type 1838-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4396 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1845 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

