Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1844 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
