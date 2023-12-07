Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1844 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

