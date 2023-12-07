1/24 Thaler 1844 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) No grade (7)